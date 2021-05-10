U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Nigel Broadway, from Farmington, New Mexico, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), sands a door at the Light Industrial Facility, in Hampton, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 12:51 Photo ID: 6877636 VIRIN: 211005-N-DN159-0006 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 876.37 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sanding [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.