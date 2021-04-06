Senior Airman Jon Ehret, 319th Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief, steadies a hoisted engine over an RQ-4 Global Hawk on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. The aircraft engine has to be hydraulically lifted over the RQ-4 before being installed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 09:39 Photo ID: 6876891 VIRIN: 210604-F-VY761-948 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.96 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.