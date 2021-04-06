RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation

Senior Airman Antonio Valle, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Karrar, 319th Air Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, prepare an engine to be installed into an RQ-4 Global Hawk after maintenance on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. This type of maintenance work on the Global Hawk only happens a few times throughout a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand)

