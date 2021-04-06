Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation [Image 2 of 4]

    RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Antonio Valle, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Karrar, 319th Air Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, prepare an engine to be installed into an RQ-4 Global Hawk after maintenance on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. This type of maintenance work on the Global Hawk only happens a few times throughout a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6876889
    VIRIN: 210604-F-VY761-312
    Resolution: 7616x5424
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    Engine
    Repair
    Hangar
    Grand Forks AFB
    RQ-4
    Aircraft
    Military
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    GFAFB
    319 RW
    2-OPS-JACKLEGRAND

