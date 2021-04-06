RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation

Senior Airman Gregory Comstock, 319th Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stabilizes a hoisted engine to allow other maintainers to prepare it for installation into an RQ-4 Global Hawk on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. The hoisting and installation process requires several Airmen to safely guide the engine into place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand)

