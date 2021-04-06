Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation [Image 1 of 4]

    RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Gregory Comstock, 319th Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stabilizes a hoisted engine to allow other maintainers to prepare it for installation into an RQ-4 Global Hawk on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. The hoisting and installation process requires several Airmen to safely guide the engine into place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6876888
    VIRIN: 210604-F-VY761-691
    Resolution: 7725x5493
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation
    RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation
    RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation
    RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    Engine
    Repair
    Hangar
    Grand Forks AFB
    RQ-4
    Aircraft
    Military
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    GFAFB
    319 RW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT