Senior Airman Antonio Valle, 319th Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief, guides an RQ-4 Global Hawk engine into the air frame after maintenance on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. The task requires multiple people stabilizing the engine into position over the aircraft before continuing the installation process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6876890
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-VY761-853
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
