RQ-4 Global Hawk Engine Installation

Senior Airman Antonio Valle, 319th Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief, guides an RQ-4 Global Hawk engine into the air frame after maintenance on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. The task requires multiple people stabilizing the engine into position over the aircraft before continuing the installation process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand)

