    USAG Bavaria unveils 15 new homes [Image 3 of 3]

    USAG Bavaria unveils 15 new homes

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Julian Temblador 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Col. Patrick Dagon (right), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District commander, presents U. S. Army Garrison Bavaria Garrison Command Col. Christopher Danbeck with a symbolic key to the neighborhood during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rose Barracks on Oct. 6, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Julian Temblador)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:27
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    This work, USAG Bavaria unveils 15 new homes [Image 3 of 3], by Julian Temblador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

