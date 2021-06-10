Members of USAG Bavaria, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors that worked on phase two of the Rose Barracks housing project tour the newly constructed homes after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rose Barracks, Oct. 6, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Julian Temblador)
|10.06.2021
|10.07.2021 05:27
|6876833
|211006-A-TT233-029
|1536x1024
|248.47 KB
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|2
|0
USAG Bavaria unveils 15 new homes
