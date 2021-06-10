USAG Bavaria unveils 15 new homes

VILSECK, Germany — On Wednesday, Oct. 6, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of 15 new family homes in the Kittenberg Housing Area of Rose Barracks. This achievement successfully concludes phase two of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's ongoing project to provide new homes to service members in Vilseck.



USAG Bavaria, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District and Staatliches Bauamt Amberg-Sulzbach (also known as the State Construction Office of Amberg-Sulzbach) partnered together to construct and reveal the new housing units.



According to Roman Beer, director of Staatliches Bauamt Amberg-Sulzbach, the second phase started in September 2017. By 2020, 14 homes were completed and made available for Soldiers and their families to move in. The homes revealed at this ceremony bring the total number to 29 for this phase for this phase.



"In constructive collaboration with our planners, our clients, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our contractors, we again completed a great construction project," said Beer. "Today, we are celebrating the inauguration of 15 new residential buildings."



These new three and four-bedroom homes are reserved for junior non-commissioned officers and their families. According to the USACE Europe District Commander, Col. Pat Dagon, these new homes will improve the quality of life for those that move in.



"This project is special to us because we know that service members and their families will be moving in." Dagon said. "Hopefully these homes will make them a little more comfortable."



The latest homes come equipped with new amenities and have the most modern cooling and heating technology — meeting both U.S. and German standards for housing. Furthermore, skylights, solar panels, STAR-rated appliances, fire suppression systems and remote garage door openings come standard in these quarters.



Additionally, one of the houses is constructed to be compliant with American Disability Act standards.



Dagon presented USAG Bavaria Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck with a symbolic key to the neighborhood during the ceremony.



"It's a huge team effort. I'm really proud of our partnership with USAG Bavaria," Dagon said. "We take great pride in being able to coordinate and lead the project delivery team to construct one of these houses, in this case, 29 of them."



"I'm grateful to have such strong partners like Col. Dagon and his team at USACE and my hard-working team here at USAG Bavaria, especially the Directorate of Public Works," said Danbeck. "I also want to thank Mr. Schertl for his continued support and the support of Vilseck."



Mr. Hans-Martin Schertl, the Vilseck Mayor, was also in attendance.



"It's great to be here today revealing new homes," Schertl said. "New homes in Vilseck means a great future for Vilseck. It's great to see that the Army is investing in this installation."



The new homes will be available for occupants to move in soon.



The third and final phase of the housing project will bring 36 more homes to Vilseck. This phase and is projected to start in March 2022 and be completed in April 2024.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:28 Story ID: 406914 Location: VILSECK, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Bavaria unveils 15 new homes, by Julian Temblador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.