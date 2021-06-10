Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Bavaria unveils 15 new homes [Image 1 of 3]

    USAG Bavaria unveils 15 new homes

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Julian Temblador 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    From left to right, Mr. Roman Beer, Col. Christopher Danbeck, Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian Camacho, Col. Patrick Dagon, and Vilseck Mayor Hans-Martin Schertl cut a ribbon to signify the completion of 15 newly constructed homes at Rose Barracks, Oct. 6, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Julian Temblador)

