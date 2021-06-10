USS Billings CO and Ponce Mayor Shake Hands Following Ship Tour

211006-N-KY668-1197

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Oct. 6, 2021) – Cmdr. Brett Seeley, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) shakes hands with Luis Irizarry Pabón, mayor of Ponce, Puerto Rico after completing a tour of the ship, , Oct. 6, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

