USS Billings CO Gives a Tour of Ship to Ponce Mayor

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Oct. 6, 2021) – Cmdr. Brett Seeley, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) gives a tour of the foc’sle to Luis Irizarry Pabón, mayor of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 6, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

