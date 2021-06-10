Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings CO Gives a Tour of Ship to Ponce Mayor [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Billings CO Gives a Tour of Ship to Ponce Mayor

    PUERTO RICO

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    211006-N-KY668-1098
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Oct. 6, 2021) – Cmdr. Brett Seeley, commanding officer aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) gives a tour of the pilot house for Luis Irizarry Pabón, mayor of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 6, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

