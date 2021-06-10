211006-N-KY668-1016

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Oct. 6, 2021) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico, for fuel and provisions, Oct. 6, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:39 Photo ID: 6876558 VIRIN: 211006-N-KY688-1016 Resolution: 6364x3467 Size: 2.03 MB Location: PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sioux City Pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.