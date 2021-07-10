99th SFS members graduate from LMPD Academy

Sherriff Joseph Lombardo (left), Master Sgt. Jorge Reyes, 99th Security Forces Squadron defender, and Lt. Col. George Hern, 99th Security Forces Squadron commander, present a certificate of completion during the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Academy graduation at Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 6, 2021. During the training, the servicemembers learned the similarities and differences in both their civilian counterparts and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

