99th SFS members graduate from LMPD Academy

Master Sgt. Jorge Reyes, 99th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) and Tech. Sgt. Gerald Graffell, 99th SFS defenders, await the start of a graduation ceremony for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Academy (LVMPD) at Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 6, 2021. The two partook in the LVMPD academy to learn new skillsets to help train the 99th SFS members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
