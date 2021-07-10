Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th SFS members graduate from LMPD Academy [Image 3 of 5]

    99th SFS members graduate from LMPD Academy

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jorge Reyes, 99th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) and Tech. Sgt. Gerald Graffell, 99th SFS defenders, await the start of a graduation ceremony for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Academy (LVMPD) at Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 6, 2021. The two partook in the LVMPD academy to learn new skillsets to help train the 99th SFS members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

