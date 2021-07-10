99th SFS members graduate from LMPD Academy

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department academy held a graduation at Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 6, 2021. Alongside the graduates, two 99th Security Forces Squadron members received certificates of completion for the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
