    99th SFS members graduate from LVMPD Academy [Image 1 of 5]

    99th SFS members graduate from LVMPD Academy

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Sherriff Joseph Lombardo (left), Tech. Sgt. Gerald Graffell, 99th Security Forces Squadron defender, and Lt. Col. George Hern, 99th SFS commander, present a certificate of completion during the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Academy graduation at Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 6, 2021. During the training, the servicemembers learned the similarities and differences in both their civilian counterparts and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 20:11
    Photo ID: 6876423
    VIRIN: 211007-F-NW306-1124
    Resolution: 5329x3546
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th SFS members graduate from LVMPD Academy [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    99ABW
    99SFS
    LVMPD

