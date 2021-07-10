99th SFS members graduate from LVMPD Academy

Sherriff Joseph Lombardo (left), Tech. Sgt. Gerald Graffell, 99th Security Forces Squadron defender, and Lt. Col. George Hern, 99th SFS commander, present a certificate of completion during the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Academy graduation at Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 6, 2021. During the training, the servicemembers learned the similarities and differences in both their civilian counterparts and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

Date Taken: 10.07.2021
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US