CRG supports Afghanistan retrograde operations

U.S. Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group perform a runway repair May 24, 2021, at an airfield in Afghanistan. A combined force of 146 Airmen from the 821st CRG, 621st CRG and the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group deployed to support Afghanistan retrograde operations. The capabilities they provided included aerial port, aircraft maintenance, security forces, air traffic control, vehicle maintenance, airfield management, communications, ramp coordinators and air traffic control. (Courtesy photo)

