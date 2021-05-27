CRG supports Afghanistan retrograde operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group perform a runway repair May 24, 2021, at an airfield in Afghanistan. A combined force of 146 Airmen from the 821st CRG, 621st CRG and the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group deployed to support Afghanistan retrograde operations. The capabilities they provided included aerial port, aircraft maintenance, security forces, air traffic control, vehicle maintenance, airfield management, communications, ramp coordinators and air traffic control. (Courtesy photo)

