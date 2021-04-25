CRG supports Afghanistan retrograde operations

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew awaits departure April 25, 2021, at an airfield in Afghanistan. A combined force of 146 Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group, 621st CRG and the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group deployed to support Afghanistan retrograde operations. The capabilities they provided included aerial port, aircraft maintenance, security forces, air traffic control, vehicle maintenance, airfield management, communications, ramp coordinators and air traffic control. (Courtesy photo)

