U.S. Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group repair a runway May 24, 2021, at an airfield in Afghanistan. The team of Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing stationed at both Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis Air Force Base, California, assisted the U.S. Joint Force commander in executing the safe and orderly retrograde of all U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 17:19 Photo ID: 6876330 VIRIN: 210524-F-XC220-1004 Resolution: 3992x1863 Size: 1.37 MB Location: AF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRG supports Afghanistan retrograde operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.