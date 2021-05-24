CRG supports Afghanistan retrograde operations

U.S. Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group repair a runway May 24, 2021, at an airfield in Afghanistan. The team of Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing stationed at both Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis Air Force Base, California, assisted the U.S. Joint Force commander in executing the safe and orderly retrograde of all U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 17:19
|Photo ID:
|6876330
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-XC220-1004
|Resolution:
|3992x1863
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
