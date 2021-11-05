Aerial porters from the 821st Contingency Response Group prepare to upload cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III May 11, 2021 at an airfield in Afghanistan. The team of Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing stationed at both Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis Air Force Base, California, assisted the U.S. Joint Force commander in executing the safe and orderly retrograde of all U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6876329
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-XC220-1003
|Resolution:
|3981x1853
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRG supports Afghanistan retrograde operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
