    CRG supports Afghanistan retrograde operations [Image 3 of 5]

    CRG supports Afghanistan retrograde operations

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.11.2021

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Aerial porters from the 821st Contingency Response Group prepare to upload cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III May 11, 2021 at an airfield in Afghanistan. The team of Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing stationed at both Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis Air Force Base, California, assisted the U.S. Joint Force commander in executing the safe and orderly retrograde of all U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)

