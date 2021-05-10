Drug Enforcement Agency SA Jung Lee talks with Transnational Threats Network Intelligence Analysis course students on the day-to-day operations with other agencies, and nations in the Americas. Army photo by SGT Vladimir Varlack

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 17:00 Photo ID: 6876300 VIRIN: 211005-D-LM057-407 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 219.21 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T2NIA Joint INteragency Intergovernmental Multinational Seminar 3 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.