SA Luis Rosa FBI Liaison at Special Operations South talks with Transnational Threats Network Intelligence Analysis course students on the day-to-day operations with other agencies, and nations in the Americas. Army photo by SGT Vladimir Varlack
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6876245
|VIRIN:
|211005-D-LM057-894
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T2NIA Joint Interagency Intergovernmental Multinational Seminar [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Interagency Intergovernmental Multinational – Key on the fight against International Crime.
LEAVE A COMMENT