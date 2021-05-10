Joint Interagency Intergovernmental Multinational – Key on the fight against International Crime.

Courtesy Photo | SA Luis Rosa FBI Liaison at Special Operations South talks with Transnational Threats...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SA Luis Rosa FBI Liaison at Special Operations South talks with Transnational Threats Network Intelligence Analysis course students on the day-to-day operations with other agencies, and nations in the Americas. Army photo by SGT Vladimir Varlack see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, GA – On October 5, members of the current Transnational Threat Network Intelligence Analysis Course (T2NIA) conducted a Joint Interagency Intergovernmental Multinational (JIIM) seminar here.



Participating on the seminar were representatives from; Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, Defense Forensic Science Center, Treasury Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, and the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade.



SFC Frederick Sanic, T2NIA course director explains the reasoning to hold this seminar for T2NIA students.



“The seminar allows us to compliment the Program of Instruction with real world perspectives on what these organizations are doing on the ground. It also allows our students to strengthen partnerships with the organizations the seminar participants represent. This yields improved mission effectiveness,” said Sanic.



During the presentations, students learned how the agencies interact with each other, be at interagency, or at the multinational level. Additionally, the presenters talked about tools available within their agencies to conduct their day-to-day operations.



Panamanian National Border Service Capt. Juvencio Allard Rojas commented. “The presentations from the different agencies helped us better understand the world situation, in terms of intelligence and security. It also show us how these agencies interact with different countries located in different regions to combat corruption, drug trafficking, and other transnational crimes. Furthermore, how these agencies focus on specific objectives, under the legal terms of each country.”



The T2NIA course is a eight-week course enhances students’ capacity to evaluate, analyze, and strategize actions to dismantle threat networks. Students accomplish this by applying various analytical techniques in an illicit trafficking operational environment. Students learn to develop the commander’s situational awareness and employ specific intelligence techniques during tactical operations, in concurrence to focusing on local and transnational level organized crimes. Additionally, students discuss and work through built-in-course scenarios on; human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society issues that affect participation of security force personnel in throughout various Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational environments.



Students graduate on November 19.