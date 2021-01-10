Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight October 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight October 2021

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Margaret Flanagan is a financial management specialist for the 167th Comptroller Flight and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for October 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight October 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    Airman Spotlight
    167 AW

