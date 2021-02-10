167th Airlift Wing event honors POW and MIA

Members of the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in the POW/MIA 12 Hour Remembrance Run/Walk held at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Oct. 2, 2021. Unit members carried the U.S., POW/MIA and West Virginia flag for the duration of the event, starting at 6:00 a.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m., to pay tribute to those who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

