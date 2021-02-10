Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Like grandfather, like son [Image 3 of 3]

    Like grandfather, like son

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Buckley, 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, joined the 167th Airlift Wing, following his grandfather’s footsteps. His grandfather, Master Sgt. George Griffith, a C-130 Hercules aircraft flight engineer for the 167th Operations Group, died in an aircraft crash in 1992, but Buckley says he feels his grandfather is still with him. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Like grandfather, like son [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    167 AW

