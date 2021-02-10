Like grandfather, like son

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Buckley, 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, joined the 167th Airlift Wing, following his grandfather’s footsteps. His grandfather, Master Sgt. George Griffith, a C-130 Hercules aircraft flight engineer for the 167th Operations Group, died in an aircraft crash in 1992, but Buckley says he feels his grandfather is still with him. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

