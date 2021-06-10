167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight October 2021

Tech. Sgt. Margaret Flanagan is a financial management specialist for the 167th Comptroller Flight and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for October 2021.



As a financial management specialist, Flanagan is part of the comptroller team responsible for managing accounting records and systems and keeping a watchful eye on the wing’s financial data to ensure funds are utilized responsibly and efficiently.



Flanagan is a duty status Guardsman but recently stepped up and filled in while another full-time member of the comptroller flight was deployed.



“She kept finance in audit compliance. With minimal training she was able to meet the deadlines of the National Guard Bureau that quality assurance has to meet,” said Maj. James Domenico, 167th Comptroller Flight commander.



Domenico also credits Flanagan with rallying the comptroller flight to clean out their inspection system databases. “She is the main reason we were cleared from the inspection standpoint,” he said.



How long have you served in the unit? I joined the 167th 8 January 2020



My job here is important because: Customer service is first and foremost in finance; taking care of the member is priority. Working in Quality Assurance (QA) and Financial Improvement Audit Readiness (FIAR) I assist in making sure Finance and the Wing are in compliance with regulations.



Civilian job: I am a government contractor working Air Force FIAR for Foreign Military Sales. I am transitioning to a new government contracting position working with SAF/FM Quality Assurance Program for all of Air Force.



Education:

CCAF Financial Management, 2017

CCAF Fitness Recreation and Service Management, 2016

Master’s Degree in Education with Distance Learning Specialization, 2015

Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Human Resources Specialization, 2013 Bachelor’s Degree, Organizational Management, 2011



I am proudest of: Being able to bounce back and adapt from the curveballs life throws at you. I have learned to find the positive in every situation.



People may be surprised to know this about me: Most people are surprised to know that I have completed 2 half marathons, numerous 5k fun runs, and a Spartan Sprint. I hope to do another Spartan Sprint and half marathon in 2022.



The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: A STAT tour at NGB for 3.5 years.



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: In my 22 years in the service one valuable lesson I have learned is no matter what obstacle(s) you may face, keep focus on the mission and remain professional.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: As one of my previous commanders told us, “Make sure your bags are backed”. Make sure your upgrade training and PME are completed early. Make sure you are ready for any opportunity that presents itself.



The best thing about working with my team is: How well we all work together as a team. Everyone is there to help each other and fill in when needed.

