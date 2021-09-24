A member of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Travis Air Force Base, California, asks a question of Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO and one of the original architects of the New START treaty, during a “question and answer” session Sept. 24, 2021, at Travis AFB. A joint agency, Travis AFB’s DTRA office is staffed by both U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:47 Photo ID: 6875373 VIRIN: 210924-F-VG042-1041 Resolution: 2048x1345 Size: 230.27 KB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.