    “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance [Image 2 of 4]

    “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Travis Air Force Base, California, asks a question of Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO and one of the original architects of the New START treaty, during a “question and answer” session Sept. 24, 2021, at Travis AFB. A joint agency, Travis AFB’s DTRA office is staffed by both U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:47
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    DTRA
    New START

