A member of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Travis Air Force Base, California, asks a question of Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO and one of the original architects of the New START treaty, during a “question and answer” session Sept. 24, 2021, at Travis AFB. A joint agency, Travis AFB’s DTRA office is staffed by both U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 10:47
|Photo ID:
|6875373
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-VG042-1041
|Resolution:
|2048x1345
|Size:
|230.27 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance
