A member of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Travis Air Force Base, California, attends an all-call chaired by Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO and one of the original architects of the New START treaty, Sept. 24, 2021, at Travis AFB. As part of the New START Treaty’s verification regime, DTRA members and their Russian counterparts conduct inspections of each other’s nuclear storage facilities and participate in a free exchange of data as a means of ensuring compliance to the treaty’s agreement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:47 Photo ID: 6875375 VIRIN: 210924-F-VG042-1033 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 259.62 KB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.