Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance [Image 1 of 4]

    “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO and one of the original architects of the New START treaty, poses for a photo with members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency Sept. 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The New START Treaty is an agreement reached between the U.S. and Russia to limit the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 and delivery platforms to 700. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:47
    Photo ID: 6875372
    VIRIN: 210924-F-VG042-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 475.37 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance
    “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance
    “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance
    “The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &ldquo;The last levee&rdquo;: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DTRA
    New START

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT