Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO and one of the original architects of the New START treaty, poses for a photo with members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency Sept. 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The New START Treaty is an agreement reached between the U.S. and Russia to limit the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 and delivery platforms to 700. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 10:47
|Photo ID:
|6875372
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-VG042-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|475.37 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
"The last levee": Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance
