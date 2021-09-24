“The last levee”: Travis DTRA ensures New START compliance

Rose Gottemoeller, Deputy Secretary General of NATO and one of the original architects of the New START treaty, gives a speech to members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency Sept. 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The New START Treaty, the last remaining nonproliferation agreement between the U.S. and Russia, was extended by U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
