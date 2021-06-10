Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ visits Japan Ministry of Defense, Kyushu Defense Bureau [Image 6 of 10]

    CNFJ visits Japan Ministry of Defense, Kyushu Defense Bureau

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan speaks with Tetsuya Ito, director general of the Japan Ministry of Defense Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), at the KDB headquarters in Fukuoka, Japan Oct. 6, 2021. Lahti met with Ito to discuss mutual issues and to enhance the cooperative relationship between U.S. Naval Forces Japan and KDB. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Japan Ministry of Defense
    Naval Forces Japan
    Kyushu Defense Bureau
    CNFJ/CNRJ

