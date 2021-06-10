Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan speaks with Tetsuya Ito, director general of the Japan Ministry of Defense Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), at the KDB headquarters in Fukuoka, Japan Oct. 6, 2021. Lahti met with Ito to discuss mutual issues and to enhance the cooperative relationship between U.S. Naval Forces Japan and KDB. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 06:20 Photo ID: 6875006 VIRIN: 211006-N-HI376-1036 Resolution: 5191x3461 Size: 1.13 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNFJ visits Japan Ministry of Defense, Kyushu Defense Bureau [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.