CNFJ visits Fukuoka Consulate

Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan meets with John C. Taylor, principal officer at the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka Oct. 6, 2021. Lahti met with Taylor to discuss mutual issues and to enhance the cooperative relationship between the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State in Kyushu, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

