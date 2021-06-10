Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ Tours Fukuoka AMC Terminal [Image 8 of 10]

    CNFJ Tours Fukuoka AMC Terminal

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Jerome Allen, station manager of Fukuoka Air and Mobility Command (AMC) Terminal, gives a tour of the facility to Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, left, and Capt. David Adams Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 6, 2021. Lahti and Adams toured the facility to increase understanding of the interoperability between U.S. Naval Forces Japan and the Fukuoka AMC terminal . (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 06:20
    Photo ID: 6875008
    VIRIN: 211006-N-HI376-1076
    Resolution: 3175x2117
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Naval Forces Japan
    CNFJ/CNRJ
    Fukuoka AMC Terminal

