CNFJ Tours Fukuoka AMC Terminal

Jerome Allen, station manager of Fukuoka Air and Mobility Command (AMC) Terminal, gives a tour of the facility to Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, right, and Capt. David Adams Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 6, 2021. Lahti and Adams toured the facility to increase understanding of the interoperability between U.S. Naval Forces Japan and the Fukuoka AMC terminal . (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

