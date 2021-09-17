Eielson kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2021

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Brown, the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron deputy fire chief, Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, and Sparky the fire dog pose for a group photo during the fire prevention week proclamation signing on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2021. The goal of fire prevention week is to spread awareness and educate the public on preventing fire-related incidents and hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

