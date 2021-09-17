Eielson kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2021

U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, signs the fire prevention week proclamation on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2021. The proclamation is signed by installation commanders annually as a start to Fire Prevention Week, which began in 1925. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

