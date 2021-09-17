Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2021 [Image 3 of 4]

    Eielson kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2021

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left to right, U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, and Master Sgt. Christopher Brown, the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) deputy fire chief, listen to Brad Eveland, the 354th CES assistant chief of fire prevention, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2021. The goal of fire prevention week is to spread awareness and educate the public on preventing fire-related incidents and hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 14:44
    Photo ID: 6874197
    VIRIN: 210917-F-XX992-1013
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week

    Alaska
    Fire Prevention Week
    354th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Eielson AFB

