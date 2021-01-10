Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Represented in Rota, Spain Damas Coronation [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Represented in Rota, Spain Damas Coronation

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 1, 2021) Capt. David Baird, commanding officer of Naval Station Rota, escorts Esperanza Rodriguez, representing Naval Station Rota, during the Damas Coronation in Rota, Spain Oct. 1, 2021. A queen is elected during the festivities of the Patroness of Honorary Mayoress of Rota, Virgen Del Roasario, among representatives appointed by different local associations, clubs, and organizations including the Spanish Navy and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    NAVSTA Rota
    Damas Coronation

