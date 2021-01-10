Evacuees from Afghanistan Hold A Cookout At NAVSTA Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 01, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan cook food during a cookout onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Oct. 01, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

