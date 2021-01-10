Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Hold A Cookout At NAVSTA Rota [Image 1 of 7]

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Hold A Cookout At NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 01, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan prepare food during a cookout onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Oct. 01, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Hold A Cookout At NAVSTA Rota [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

