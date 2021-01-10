U.S. Navy Represented in Rota, Spain Damas Coronation

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 1, 2021) Esperanza Rodriguez, representing Naval Station Rota, poses for a photo during the Damas Coronation in Rota, Spain Oct. 1, 2021. A queen is elected during the festivities of the Patroness of Honorary Mayoress of Rota, Virgen Del Roasario, among representatives appointed by different local associations, clubs, and organizations including the Spanish Navy and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

