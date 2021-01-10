Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Weiford promotion ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Col. Weiford promotion ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, makes remarks during the promotion ceremony of Col. William Weiford III, AFGSC intercontinental ballistic missile requirements chief, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2021. Weiford was commissioned in 2000 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Colorado State University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6872389
    VIRIN: 211001-F-LC363-1012
    Resolution: 4167x2344
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Weiford promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC

