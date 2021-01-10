Col. Weiford promotion ceremony

Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, makes remarks during the promotion ceremony of Col. William Weiford III, AFGSC intercontinental ballistic missile requirements chief, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2021. Weiford was commissioned in 2000 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Colorado State University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

