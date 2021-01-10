Col. Weiford promotion ceremony

Col. William Weiford III, Air Force Global Strike Command intercontinental ballistic missile requirements chief, center, is congratulated after being promoted to the rank of colonel during his promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2021. Colonel is the most senior field-grade military officer rank, immediately above the rank of lieutenant colonel and just below the rank of brigadier general.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

