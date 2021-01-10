Col. Weiford promotion ceremony

Col. William Weiford III, Air Force Global Strike Command intercontinental ballistic missile requirements chief, has his new rank pinned on by his family during his promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2021. Weiford is responsible for AFGSC's ICBM programs, including the Minuteman III and the new Ground Based Strategic Deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
