    Col. Weiford promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Col. Weiford promotion ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. William Weiford III, Air Force Global Strike Command intercontinental ballistic missile requirements chief, has his new rank pinned on by his family during his promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2021. Weiford is responsible for AFGSC's ICBM programs, including the Minuteman III and the new Ground Based Strategic Deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    This work, Col. Weiford promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

