Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones talks with pilot trainees at the 559th Flying Training Squadron during her visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021. Throughout her visit, Jones emphasized working towards removing barriers and biases to allow the best to serve in their full capacity while posturing for the pacing challenge and working as one to champion a culture of success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

