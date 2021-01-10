Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA [Image 1 of 6]

    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones discusses the flying mission at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph with Brig. Gen. Chris Amrhein, 19th Air Force vice commander during her visit to JBSA-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021. Jones visited San Antonio to meet with Air Education and Training Command leaders and see firsthand missions across the joint base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6871971
    VIRIN: 211001-F-PF238-0042
    Resolution: 3417x2018
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA
    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA
    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA
    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA
    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA
    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Under Secretary
    AETC
    distinguished visitor
    19th Air Force
    559th Flying Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT