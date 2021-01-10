Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones discusses the flying mission at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph with Brig. Gen. Chris Amrhein, 19th Air Force vice commander during her visit to JBSA-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021. Jones visited San Antonio to meet with Air Education and Training Command leaders and see firsthand missions across the joint base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

