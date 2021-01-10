Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA [Image 2 of 6]

    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones discusses the technology used for pilot training at the 559th Flying Training Squadron with Maj. Christina Lakey, 559th FTS instructor pilot, during her visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021. Since her appointment in July 2021, this is the first time Jones has seen, firsthand, Air Education and Training Command missions across JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

    Air Force
    Under Secretary
    AETC
    distinguished visitor
    19th Air Force
    559th Flying Training Squadron

