Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones discusses the technology used for pilot training at the 559th Flying Training Squadron with Maj. Christina Lakey, 559th FTS instructor pilot, during her visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021. Since her appointment in July 2021, this is the first time Jones has seen, firsthand, Air Education and Training Command missions across JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

