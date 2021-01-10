Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBSA

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones poses for a group photo with members of Air Education and Training Command during a visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas Oct. 1, 2021. During her visit, Jones met with AETC Airmen and leaders to discuss initiatives focused on diversity and inclusion and family advocacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

